Real estate transfers 3/31-4/4/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place between March 31-April 4, 2025.

Estate of Linda L. Miller to Randall L. Miller, a portion of Section 16, Jennings Township.

VWP2 LLC to Evan D. Knittle, Van Wert inlots, lot 227.

Michael S. Manson, Jennifer L. Manson, Michael Shane Manson to Michael S. Manson, Jennifer L. Manson, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 179, lot 180, lot 181, lot 338; a portion of Section 10, Pleasant Township; Van Wert inlots, lot 782, 783, 784.

Dennis G. Kahle, Brenda L. Kahle to Braysen Shulte, Van Wert inlots, lot 191.

Kelly W. Dickens, Kelley J. Dickens to Samantha Willis, a portion of Section 22, Tully Township.

Estate of Jani Lynn Johnson, Jani L. Johnson, Harvey B. Johnson to Elizabeth E. Johnson, Elizabeth E. McVittie, Kristelle N. Johnson, Kristell N. Dunn, Kristell N. Johnson, Wren inlots, lot 70, lot 71.

Kristell N. Dunn, Jason T. Dunn, Elizabeth E. McVittie, Nicholas Q. McVittie, Kristelle N. Johnson, Kristell N. Johnson, Elizabeth E. Johnson to Elizabeth E. McVittie, Elyssa L. Moore, Elizabeth E. Johnson, Wren inlots, lot 70, lot 71.

Estate of Connie Klinger to Gayle H. Klinger, a portion of Section 8, Tully Township; a portion of Section 8, Tully Township.

Fat Sammer LLC to Tyler Ostendorf, Middle Point inlots, Lot 99.

Suman Lata, Nitesh Garg to Dineshkumar, Shilpaben Patel, Van Wert inlots, lot 477, lot 478.

Matthew Wickey, Lisa Wickey, Lisa S. Wickey to Willis K Schwartz, Marie Schwartz, a portion of Section 26, Willshire Township.

Kathy D. Pontsler to Gary L. Pontsler, Willshire inlots, lot 40.

Estate of Maurine K. Knavel, Debra Bowen Adm. To Gary Pontsler, Willshire inlots, lot 40.

Estate of Ryan L. Adam to Arnelle Adam, portion of Section 16, Harrison Township.

Larry P. Banta, Larry Banta to Larry P. Banta, Kathy Banta, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 6.

Toma Ladd to Christopher M. Ladd, Delphos inlots, lot 1089.

Floyd L. DeCamp to Grans Beary Patch LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 274; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 196.

Patricia J. Chapman Living Trust, Patricia J. Chapman Living Trust TR, Jennifer M. Witten TR, to Jennifer M. Witten, Charles G. Witten, Van Wert inlots, lot 4255.