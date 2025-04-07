Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month, sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas March Students of the Month are: Lincoln Plumley and Haylie Blass (first grade); Baylor Price and Maren Dickman (second grade); Landon Sheets and Thora Bigham (third grade); Gavin Burkhart and Georgia Smazenko (fourth grade), and Tony Crawford and Justice Call (fifth grade). Photo submitted