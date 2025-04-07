The Van Wert County Courthouse

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month, sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas March Students of the Month are: Lincoln Plumley and Haylie Blass (first grade); Baylor Price and Maren Dickman (second grade); Landon Sheets and Thora Bigham (third grade); Gavin Burkhart and Georgia Smazenko (fourth grade), and Tony Crawford and Justice Call (fifth grade). Photo submitted

