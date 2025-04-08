Sign-ups open for Summer Food Program

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced that registration is now open for its 30th annual Summer Food Program. This year’s program will will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 9-July 25 at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. The initiative continues to serve the local community by providing nutritious meals and engaging activities for children during the summer months.

The Summer Food Program offers two key components for youth in Van Wert County:

Free Meals for Children: All children aged 18 and under are invited to enjoy free breakfast and lunch at Trinity Friends Church. Breakfast will be served from 8:15-9 a.m., with lunch served from 11-11:45 a.m.

Recreation Program: In addition to the meal program, children entering preschool through sixth grade are invited to participate in a free recreational program from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. All children wishing to join the recreation program must be five years old by the start date of the program. Students wishing to attend the recreation program must complete a registration form which can be found at https://ywcavanwert.org/youth.

For more information about the YWCA of Van Wert County’s Summer Food Program or to register, please visit www.ywcavanwert.org, or contact Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org or call 419.238.6639 ext. 106.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.