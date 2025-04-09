Crestview runs at Ottoville quad meet

VW independent sports/submitted information

Ottoville hosted Crestview, Kalida and Lincolnview for a quad meet on Tuesday. The Crestview boys finished second, while the girls placed third.

Placing for the Crestview boys:

100-Drayden Hoffman (1st) 11.29, Liam Putman (2nd), Braiden McKee (4th)

200-Liam Putman (1st) 22.24

400-Brentyn Rodriguez (3rd)

800-Ian Owens (2nd)

1600-Hudson Perrott(1st) 4:55.88, Lincoln Smith (3rd), Derek Young (4th), Ian Owens (5th)

3200-Derek Young (1st) 10:53.44, Lincoln Smith (3rd), Caleb Thomas (5th)

110 Hurdles-Noah Mosier (4th), Bobby Tyas (5th)

300 Hurdles-Noah Mosier (3rd), Bobby Tyas (4th)

4×100-Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Drayden Hoffman (1st) 45.00

4×200-Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Drayden Hoffman (1st) 1:34.28

4×400-Hayden Perrott, Brentyn Rodriguez, Drayden Hoffman, Hudson Perrott (1st) 3:44.72

4×800-Brentyn Rodriguez, Derek Young, Payton Scott, Hudson Perrott (1st) 8:48.81

Long jump-Hayden Perrott (2nd)

Placing for the Crestview girls:

100-Delanie Balliet (2nd), Ellieannah Ward (3rd), Graylie Grose (4th)

200-Graylie Grose (2nd) Delanie Balliet (4th)

1600-Anna Gardner (3rd)

4×100-(1st)- Ellieannah Ward, Delanie Balliet, Marissa Gros, Graylie Grose

4×200-(2nd)-Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet, Ellieannah Ward, Lydia Grace

Pole vault-Emily Adams (4th)

Long jump-Ellieannah Ward (2nd) Marissa Gros (4th)