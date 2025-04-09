Distracted driving law seeing results

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and while distracted driving remains a significant concern in Ohio, new data indicates that two years after the state’s “phones down” law took effect, the state is seeing positive results.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 in 2023, which strengthened the state’s distracted driving laws by making it a primary offense to use handheld electronic devices while driving.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the average number of crashes in Ohio has dropped by eight percent, injuries are down three percent and traffic fatalities have declined by percent since the law took effect in April 2023.

Use of any electronic device while behind the wheel is a big no-no in Ohio. ODOT photo

“We’re certainly seeing less distracted driving than before the law went into effect, but we still have a long way to go,” DeWine said. “I appreciate all the drivers who have chosen to stay focused on the road, and I encourage more drivers to do the same. Distracted-driving crashes are completely avoidable.”

2024 recap

While underreported, there were 8,571 distracted-driving-related crashes on Ohio roadways last year. These crashes resulted in 29 people killed and 4,458 people injured.

Of the distracted driving-related crashes, 36 percent occurred at an intersection, which emphasizes the importance of drivers paying attention at intersections where vehicles are turning and people are crossing.

Cell phone data in Ohio and nationwide typically shows that drivers are more distracted Monday through Friday during the afternoon commute. Weekends also see steady distractions after 10 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has put enhanced focus on distracted driving over the past two years and will continue to do so during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“Ohio’s hands-free law is saving lives,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “With increased enforcement, we are seeing fewer crashes – but the responsibility on the road starts with every driver. No distraction is worth the risk.”

Distracted driving demographics

Younger male drivers are more likely to drive distracted than young female drivers. From 2019-2024, 63 percent of the distracted driving crashes involved drivers 35 or younger with 60 percent being males.

Location matters

Most distracted driving crashes occurred on roads with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour, followed by roads with posted speeds of 25 and 55 miles per hour. The most distracted-driving-related fatalities occurred on 55 miles per hour roadways.

The top five counties with the highest number of distracted-driving crashes between 2020 and 2024 were Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Franklin, Montgomery, and Lucas.

Driving distracted has a cost

Fines under the state’s distracted driving law start at $150 and increase to $500. Fines are doubled if the violation occurs in a work zone.

According to NerdWallet, a driver with an at-fault crash on their record pays $1,110 more per year for a full-coverage policy than a driver with no violations.

Public education and awareness

More than 25,000 distracted drivers have completed the state’s online distracted-driving safety course since enforcement started in October 2023. This free course, created by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, allows first-time offenders to be eligible for reduced fines and points when they submit their course completion certificate to the court. The top ten cities for course completions are Columbus, Toledo, Cincinnati, Lorain, Youngstown, Elyria, Akron, Lima, Ashtabula, and Mansfield.

Avoiding distracted driving

The best way to combat distracted driving is to put away distractions. Drivers should let a passenger act as a co-pilot to read and send texts or adjust navigation apps.

As a general rule, activities that take your eyes off the road and your mind off driving for longer periods of time are the most dangerous. Wait to complete these activities when you can stop in a safe place.