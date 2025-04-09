Knight baseball, softball teams fall

VW independent sports

Baseball

Fort Jennings 4 Crestview 3

FORT JENNINGS — A seventh inning RBI double by Adam Hoerston gave Fort Jennings a 4-3 walk-off win over Crestview on Wednesday.

A first inning three-run home run by Bryson Penix gave the Knights a 3-0 lead, but the Musketeers scored a run in the third inning, then tied the game 3-3 on a run scoring single by Evan Ellerbrock and an RBI double by Hoersten in the fifth.

Hoersten, Calvin Menke and Braden Knippen each had two hits for Fort Jennings and Jaron Swick earned the win by pitching the final three innings, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking one. Wyatt Gasser pitched the first four innings and gave up six hits, including the three run home run by Penix, while fanning six and walking four. Evan Hart led Crestview with a pair of hits.

The Knights (1-3) will play at Lincolnview today.

Softball

Parkway 11 Crestview 0 (five innings)

ROCKFORD — Parkway led 11-0 after three innings and the Panthers went on to defeat Crestview by the same score in five innings on Wednesday.

Bryn Schoenleben led Parkway with three RBIs while Emmery Temple, Adria Miller, Megan Nichols and Madelyn Stover each drove in a run. Schoenleben and Cali Bollenbacher combined to hold Crestview to just two hits, singles by Alli Thatcher and Delaine Balliet. The Knights were plagued by five errors in the game.