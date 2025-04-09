Lincolnview student has art on display in Columbus

Lincolnview fifth grader Hunter Hitchcock points to her artwork, which is now on display at the Ohio Statehouse. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview fifth grader Hunter Hitchcock has achieved a significant honor – in fact, it can be considered a statewide honor.

Her exceptional artwork was selected out of hundreds of entries for display in a special gallery exhibit at the Vern Riffe Center for the Government and the Arts, across from the Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council, Capitol Advisory Board, and Ohio Alliance for Arts Education. Schools across the state of Ohio can submit outstanding student work, and participants for the exhibit are selected by professional artists and art educators.

“Hunter has always been an excellent student. She is very hardworking and always tries to do her best,” art teacher Melissa Stark said. “The ‘Winter Tree’ artwork selected for this exhibit was one of many artworks that Hunter excelled at. Hunter created this particular piece with oil pastels and used techniques of layering and blending to create various colors and values. By creating this project Hunter learned how to create a focal point, color reflection, shadows, and movement.”

“It is without a doubt that Hunter is deserving of this recognition,” she added.

“This is the first time I have used oil pastels, and it took me a couple of tries to make the moon look the way I wanted it – oil pastels are very messy,” Hitchcock explained. “I want to be an interior designer.”

It is not the first time her talent has earned admiration. She has been an Apple Festival Art Show Winner as well as receiving awards for Design an Ad and various coloring contests for school related events.

Hunter is the daughter of Tamara and the late Brian Hitchcock. She hopes to turn her talent into a future career.

The Riffe exhibit is an opportunity to showcase exceptional student artwork as well as highlight the critical importance of arts education. Members of the public are encouraged to visit the Riffe Gallery and State Capitol Building during the exhibition, which runs through May 29.