QPR training offered in Paulding

Submitted information

PAULDING – A training event – Coffee & Dessert Parent-Profession “Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Training”, will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1, at the Paulding County Fairgrounds Extension building, 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding, This QPR training will be presented by Sarah Noggle, QPR Certified Instructor, OSU Extension Office.

The mission of the QPR training is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. Quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know.

What does QPR stand for? Question, Persuade, Refer – three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Each year thousands of Americans are saying “Yes” to saving the life of a friend, colleague, sibling, or neighbor.

QPR can be learned in this Gatekeeper course. For more information or to register, visit: http://go.osu.edu/PauldingQPR25.

The registration deadline is April, 30, to the first 30 who register. This QPR Training is provided in partnership with the Paulding County Extension Office, and with Cathy Ruiz, Parent Mentor-Western Buckeye, ESC/Family & Children First Coordinator-Service Coordinator. The QPR training is made possible from a grant through the Paulding County Extension Office.