Rick L. Baker

Rick L. Baker, 66, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, April 8, 2025, at his residence.

Rick Baker

He was born January 1, 1959, in Van Wert, to Arnold and Ruth (Boroff) Baker.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Greg) Speck of St. Henry; grandchildren, Tiara (Phillip) Hall, Grant (Erica) Hierholzer and Braden Deal; great-grandchildren, Maren Hall and Knox Hierholzer, and siblings, Becky (Ron) Miller of Celina, Randy (Pam) Baker of Van Wert and Penny (Nick) Wade of Van Wert.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life and a complete obituary will be released at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.