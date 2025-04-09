Seeing red over proposed budget cuts

VW independent staff/submitted information

In cooperation with the staff and administration at Van Wert City Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools and Vantage Career Center, Crestview Local Schools staff and administration will wear “Red for Public Education” this Friday, April 11.

Area educators are attempting to bring greater visibility to the ongoing discussion in Columbus about funding and support for public education in the upcoming state budget.

Recent proposals from Governor DeWine’s administration and House Speaker Matt Huffman have sent alarm bells across the State of Ohio regarding the General Assembly’s commitment to fair and equitable funding for public schools. The proposed two-year budget would slash over $100 million from public schools throughout Ohio.

Van Wert County educators are encouraging neighbors, friends, and community partners to join in on Friday by wearing “Red for Ed.” Additionally, the teachers are encouraging everyone to reach out to Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), and ask them to honor previous commitments to fairly and equitably fund public education across Ohio.