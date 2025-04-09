Two firefighters injured…

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to help investigate the cause of a late Tuesday morning fire at a home in the 4500 block of Lare Road in Tully Township. Convoy Fire and EMS was dispatched at 10:22 a.m. and mutual aid was provided by Van Wert, Payne, Wren and Monroeville (IN). The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Van Wert County CERT also provided assistance at the scene. Two firefighters were injured. One was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. The status of the other firefighter is unknown. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer