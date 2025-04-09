Wednesday morning fire…

Firefighters from multiple departments were summoned to battle a house fire in the 4500 block of Lare Road, near Mentzer Road in Convoy Wednesday morning. The call came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire Deaprtment, Payne Fire Department, Monroeville (IN) Fire Department and Wren EMS were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, crews discovered a working fire on the second floor of the residence. There have been reports of two people being injured at the scene. Van Wert County deputies, along with Van Wert County CERT were also at the scene. No other details are available at this time. Photo courtesy of Chad Jay