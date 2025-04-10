Donations sought for Convoy fire victims

Submitted information

On Wednesday, April 9, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Convoy Fire Department for a house fire. CERT is working to raise support for the families. After meeting with the family, it was determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.



Please include Case No. 9074 with your donation so that CERT can ensure it is distributed to the correct family:



Adult male: (no pants needed), medium shirts, size 8.5 shoes, medium coats.

Adult female: XL pants, large shirts, size 8 shoes, extra large coats.

Youth male: 6T pants, 6T shirts, youth size 2 shoes

Youth female: 4T pants, 4T shirts, youth size 10 shoes



Donations for the fire victims should be taken to the following locations based on the contents:



Clothing items:

Trinity Global Methodist Church

220 S. Walnut St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Larger appliances and furniture:

Trinity Friends Church

605 N. Franklin St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some appliances may not be needed, in the event that CERT cannot accept your donation, you may be asked to return to pick up your items as storage space is low.



Donations will be collected until Wednesday, April 16.



Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include the Case No. 9074 in the memo.



Donations can also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include Case No. 9074 in the donation note.



Anyone with questions should call the EMA Office at 419.238.1300.



CERT is a United Way agency.