Kitchen fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to a kitchen fire in the 100 block of E. Third St. shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, the house was evacuated and a Van Wert police officer was at the scene. An air fryer was determined to be the cause of the fire and it was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Most of the damage was caused by smoke and water. No one was injured and fire department crews were on the scene for about an hour. Van Wert County CERT personnel were also at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer