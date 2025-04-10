Meth duo arraigned in local court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two Van Wert residents charged in connection with a recent meth bust in the city were arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Justin Blom, 33, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated trafficking, a first degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 7.

Brooke Ebel Blom, 43, pleaded not guilty plea to complicity in the commission of an offense, a second degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 8.

Justin Blom was arrested March 28, after a traffic stop and subsequent search of his S. Vine St. home led to the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine and multiple firearms. A preliminary weight was obtained and it exceeded five times bulk but less than 50 times bulk. Brooke Ebel Blom was arrested April 3, after she went to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility to visit Blom.

Four other people were arraigned on separate and unrelated charges.

Jared Collins, 47, of Orient, entered a not guilty plea to having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. Wednesdsay, April 30.

Courtney Thomas, 30, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.

Sara Siano, 31, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty plea to theft, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. May 7.

Timothy Coombs, 59, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. May 7.

Bond violation

Adam Purdy, 47, of Delphos, admitted violating his bond by failing to appear to probation and court and for a positive drug screen. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.

Elizabeth Hoersten, 40, of Lima, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation and court and for a positive drug screen. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. April 16.

Probation violation

Britney Mitchell, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing to submit to a drug screen, failing to report to probation and failing to engage in treatment. New bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 16.

Change of plea

Timothy Kiester, 61, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, changed his plea to guilty to pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second degree felony; pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth degree felony, and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. May 21.