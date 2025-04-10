Roundup: softball, baseball and tennis

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 10 Crestview 0 (six innings)

In the NWC opener, Ashlyn Price had three hits and four RBIs to lead Lincolnview to a 10-0 win over Crestview in six innings on Thursday. Lainey Spear had a double and drove in three runs as the Lancers improved to 5-1 (1-0 NWC). Lincolnview led 2-0 after the first inning, a score that stood until the bottom of the fourth, when the Lancers added five more runs.

Ila Hughes scattered five hits over six inning with 10 strikeouts and four walks. Kaylee Mollenkopf and Nevaeh Ross each had two hits for Crestview (2-7, 0-1 NWC) and Violet Dirr had a triple.

Baseball

Lincolnview 3 Crestview 1

Lincolnview pitcher Chayse Overholt pitched a complete game two hitter and the Lancers defeated Crestview 3-1 at Lincolnview High School on Thursday. Overholt finished with 10 strikeouts in the win.

Crestview’s Jackson Marks scored on a Lancer error in the third, putting the Knights on top 1-0. Lincolnview answered in the bottom half of the winning when Overholt singled home Gavin Evans, then scored on a single by Carter Stevens. The Lancers added an insurance run in the fifth inning, when Holden Price doubled in Overholt, who had two of Lincolnview’s five hits.

Bryson Penix pitched five innings for the Knights and gave up all three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Owen Heckler pitched an inning of hitless ball. Penix and Ayden Hyitt had Crestview’s two hits.

Van Wert 2 Heritage 1

Van Wert had just three hits against Heritage, but one of them was a two-RBI double by Griffin McCracken, which gave the Cougars a 2-1 win over the Patriots on Thursday. Nate Gearhart and Hayden Dowler scored on the hit. At the time, Van Wert trailed 1-0. Sam Houg earned the complete game win for Van Wert, allowing an unearned run, giving up just seven hits, striking out four and walking three.

The Cougars are now 3-0.

Tennis

Bluffton 4 Van Wert 1

BLUFFTON — Van Wert’s boys’ tennis season began with a 4-1 loss to Bluffton on Thursday.

Aaron Reichert earned Van Wert’s lone win, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 over Jack Brauen at second singles. At first singles, Bluffton’s Branson Hilty defeated Keaton Foster 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 and at third singles, Nick Lovett topped Jaymison Moynihan 7-5, 2-6, 7-6. Bluffton’s first doubles team of Grady Coonfare and Isaiah Kohli beat Nash Pugsley and Zack Stoller 6-0, 6-0, and the second doubles team of Hudson Phillips and Braydon McClure defeated Beau Baer and Ben Verville 6-3, 6-3.