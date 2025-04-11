Baseball, softball, tennis roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 5 Elida 1

Van Wert improved to 4-0 (1-0 WBL) in the Western Buckeye League opener with a 5-1 win over Elida on Friday.

Three of Van Wert’s runs came in the first inning. A two-out double by Briston Wise scored Griffin McCracken and Case Stegaman, then Cam Werts singled home Wise. In the fifth inning, Wise singled in Stegaman, then scored on a dropped third strike. Elida’s lone run came on an error in the sixth inning.

Wise finished with a team high three hits and three RBIs, and pitched a complete game gem by striking out 15 Bulldog batters, walking one and allowing five hits. McCracken and Stegaman each had two hits for the Cougars.

Lincolnview 5 Perry 2

LIMA — Holden Price singled twice and the Lancers defeated Perry 5-2 on Friday.

Graham Kill earned the win on mound. The freshman right hander went five innings and allowed just two hits while striking out three and walking two.

Softball

Crestview 12 Fairview 11

SHERWOOD — Crestview snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-11 road win over Fairview.

No game information was available.

Elida 15 Van Wert 0

ELIDA — The Bulldogs shut out Van Wert 15-0 on Friday.

No game statistics were available.

Tennis

Elida 4 Van Wert 1

ELIDA — Van Wert dropped to 0-2 (0-1 WBL) with a 4-1 loss to Elida on Friday.