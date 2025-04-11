Bitty Ballers!

The YMCA of Van Wert County’s Bitty Baller program had one of its most successful seasons yet, with over 60 participants in the three-year-old to kindergarten age group, the largest turnout to date. The young group learned the basics of basketball, including dribbling, passing, and shooting, while also developing teamwork and social skills. The focus at this stage is on having fun and building a foundation for future growth in the sport. By the time they reach the first and second grade level, they have a strong understanding of the game and are ready to advance their skills. A heartwarming moment this season captured the true spirit of the YMCA’s mission — a coach lifting a young player to help them make a basket, ensuring that every child feels included and supported. Photo submitted