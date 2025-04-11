Convoy plans annual garage sale event

Submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy villagewide garage sales are scheduled for the weekend of May 16-17 throughout the community and surrounding area. Any household or business wishing to share their “stuff” with others may participate in this annual event.

A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure that will be available in area businesses and on the Convoy Facebook page. Those wishing to be included in the brochure at no cost may drop off their information including address, sale times, a telephone number and a list of “stuff” at the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. or email sayfam@frontier.com. Ads must be submitted by May 9 to be included.