David Eugene Rickard, 67, passed away of natural causes on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

David Rickard

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Rickard of Convoy; four siblings, Carol (Karl) Rickard-Kill of Powell, Charlene Rickard of Convoy, Rhonda Rickard of Chandler, Arizona, and Greg (Amber) Rickard of Convoy. He is also survived by five nephews, Paul (Tyler) Rickard of Columbus, Steven (Kaylee) Rickard of Van Wert, Mitchell (Kaitlin) Rickard of Convoy, Kayden (Amber) Kill of Columbus, and Chris Kill of Columbus. Additionally, he leaves behind one great-nephew, Rylan Rickard of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Rickard.

David will be remembered for his kind heart, his love for sports and the love he shared with all who knew him.

Private family services will be held.

