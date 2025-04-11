Firefighters called back to rekindled fire

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Two days after a blaze destroyed a Lare Road home and injured two emergency responders, crews were summoned to the scene again. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, after the blaze rekindled and had to be extinguished.

Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire Deaprtment, Payne Fire Department, Monroeville (IN) Fire Department and Wren EMS were originally dispatched to the Tully Township home in the 4500 block of Lare Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, crews discovered a working fire on the second floor of the residence. Two Convoy firefighters, Chaise Dawson and Jake Hicks were injured while battling the fire. Dawson remains hospitalized (see story above).

After the fire was brought under control, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to aid in the investigation of the cause of the blaze. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for an update on the investigation.