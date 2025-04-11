Info for teen summer job seekers

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — With summer right around the corner, many Ohio teens may be planning to use the upcoming break to earn money, build skills and gain work experience. However, if they don’t take the necessary steps, that summer excitement may quickly turn to disappointment. That’s why the Ohio Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Wage and Hour is encouraging Ohio youth and their parents or guardians take steps now to understand whether they will need to secure a Minor Work Permit.

While youth aged 14, 15, 16 and 17 are required to have a Minor Work Permit during the school year, the rules change slightly during the summer. During the summer break when school isn’t in session, only individuals aged 14 and 15 are required to have a work permit.

Many mistakenly believe they need to secure a work permit before they start their job hunt; however, teens must secure a job offer first since the permit application requires details about the specific job and its duties. If a teen plans to work multiple jobs over the summer, they need a separate permit for each job.

Minor Work Permits – A Breakdown of the Process

Start your job search and secure a job offer

Download the Minor Work Permit application at com.ohio.gov/MinorWorkPermit.

Complete the application, have it signed by a parent or guardian, and have your employer fill out the necessary information.

Return the completed application to the school district in which your child resides. The school district will review and approve any permit applications.

Once approved, you are permitted to begin working.

“We want to ensure that Ohio’s young workers start their summer jobs on the right foot,” said Stephen Clegg, Wage & Hour Administration Bureau Chief. “Work permits are an important and necessary safeguard to ensure teens are working in safe conditions and within the guidelines set to protect their well-being. Our team is here to support families throughout the process, helping young workers prepare early so they can focus on building skills and gaining valuable experience this summer.”

Ohio outlines specific rules for how many hours teens can work, depending on their age and whether school is in session. During the school year, teens aged 14 and 15 can work up to 18 hours a week, but must conclude their shifts by 7 p.m. on school nights. During summer break, they can work up to 40 hours a week and stay on the job until 9 p.m. Older teens aged 16 or 17 are able to work during the school year until 11 p.m. on school nights; however, they have no restrictions on their work hours when school is not in session.

Regardless of age or season, Ohio law ensures that all minors under the age of 18 get a 30-minute break after every five hours of consecutive work, promoting their well-being throughout the year.