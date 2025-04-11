James Brent Secaur

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Brent Secaur, 76, of Van Wert.

Jim was born on March 17, 1949, in Van Wert. He passed away on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Sabine County Hospital, in Hemphill, Texas, his winter home.

James Secaur

Jim was proud to serve his country as a veteran of the United States Army, stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. After his military service, he dedicated 30 years of his career to Sprint as a lineman, having previously worked at the former Lare Grain in Van Wert.

Jim was an avid fisherman who cherished his boat and enjoyed countless fishing trips to Canada with his friends. He was also deeply committed to giving back to the community, volunteering for disaster relief efforts in Mississippi, Alabama, and Haiti. He attended the Sabine County Cowboy Church in Pineland, Texas.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Sierra (Yost) Secaur; a son, James (Lydia) Secaur of Carmel, Indiana; his daughters, Jennifer Hunter of Akron, Ohio, and Sara (Kent) Berheide of Convoy; a stepdaughter, Cori Castro of Van Wert; grandchildren, Haley, Emily, Leah, Hannah, Logan, Kerry, Shiloh, Everett, Cady, Paisley and Tiffanie; a brother, Barry (Judy) Secaur of Decatur, Indiana; a sister, Karen (Jim) Feasby of Convoy; a brother-in-law, Rick Boley; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Marjorie (Neiford) Secaur; a sister, Diana Boley; and a son-in-law, Michael Hunter.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.