2025 Summer Concert Series announced

Van Wert LIVE announces the launch of the eagerly-awaited “Feel Good Friday” Summer Concert Series. Thanks to the generosity of the Van Wert County Foundation, music enthusiasts can indulge in 10 evenings of free concerts set to captivate audiences throughout the summer season (see full schedule at bottom of story).

Before Feel Good Fridays start, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band plays in Fountain Park on Friday, May 23, starting at 7 p.m. Led by Richard Sherrick, this free concert will bring area musicians to the stage in an evening showcasing local talent.

The annual concert series will take place in the heart of Fountain Park, Van Wert, where people can gather for free to enjoy a diverse lineup of national and regional bands. The 2025 concert lineup promises an array of musical genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From soulful melodies to energetic beats, audiences can anticipate performances that will uplift spirits and create lasting memories. The series runs every Friday from June 6 to August 8, with each performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. and delivering unforgettable musical experiences.

June 6: Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute is a brilliant salute to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Heart. Hailing from Music City (Nashville, Tennessee), each extremely talented member is world-traveled with an impressive resumé. The band is known nationwide for its monster vocals, stellar musicianship, and dazzling live performances.

June 13: Britnee Kellogg is a country singer and songwriter based in Nashville. She has shared the stage with renowned artists like Blake Shelton, Eric Paslay, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, and Keith Urban. An alum of American Idol (Seasons 11 and 12), you may also know her songs, “Back of My Mind” which has over 19 million TikTok impressions, and debuted at No. 4 on the iTunes charts, or “Hey Mama,” which currently has over 18 million TikTok impressions and debuted at Np. 3 on the iTunes charts.

June 20: The Legendary Trainhoppers are songwriter/performers in the American folk tradition. As a rockin’ Americana band from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the band has recorded and released four albums of original music, with a fifth on its way this summer. The ‘Hoppers have performed at the Embassy Theatre, Middle Waves Music Festival, Sweetwater Pavilion, and more, and have opened for The Avett Brothers, Charlie Daniels Band, and Ike Reilly.

June 27: Let’s Get It On: Celebrating the Music of Marvin Gaye & Motown. This is a celebration concert featuring the music of the late great Marvin Gaye and other Motown artists. The act features the Grammy®-Award Winning songwriter and artist Jackie’s Boy, who has written, sung, and performed to countless audiences and has touched the hearts of many, paving the way for his musical success. Jackie’s Boy has proved that his talents ensure hits and he’s highly sought after, knowing that he brings success and a Savannah southern flair to every project he works on. The show will amaze, playing all the colossal Marvin Gaye hits, as well as those of other Motown Legends.

July 4: The Little Mermen return to the Fountain Park stage again this summer! They are the ultimate Disney tribute concert for fanatics of all ages. As one of the stand-out acts in this year’s lineup, their whimsical, high-energy ensemble has a repertoire that spans nearly a century of beloved musical canon. Audiences will be treated to timeless favorites from The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Frozen, and Encanto. The group performs in full costume, with band members dressing as iconic characters from the films, adding a theatrical flair to every performance.

July 11: Thurston Howell, Your Premiere Yacht Rock Spectacular! Picture this: a musical escapade that whisks you away on a nostalgic odyssey through the smooth sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s, sprinkled with a dash of modern zest. They will have you feeling the wind in your hair with their soaring vocals! Thurston Howell crafts a symphony of classic hits all night long, from Toto and Michael McDonald, all the way to Hall and Oates and Steely Dan!

July 18: Earth to Mars will be performing a musical line up of the greatest Bruno Mars hits ever recorded while also incorporating a mix of your favorite Top 40 audience-participation anthems. With the funky sounds of their inspiration, Bruno Mars: Earth to Mars brings you a stage performance and production that will keep you on your feet all night. Come see why people are “Over the Moon” about Earth to Mars!

July 25: Dave Matthews Tribute Band is a celebration of the music of the Dave Matthews Band. This Buffalo, N.Y.-based band is a time machine to a funky tea party in the ‘90s, a boisterous time of tape trading, sing-alongs, and exploration into a new sonic landscape spearheaded by complex guitar riffs, soaring violin melodies, smooth sax lines, and explorative-explosive drumming.

August 1: Lightning Express brings the Everly Brothers’ legendary sound to life. Come listen to the unforgettable tunes of the Everly Brothers in a show that captures every harmony, every hit, and every ounce of the energy that made this duo iconic. Known for their rich, authentic performances, Lightning Express takes audiences beyond nostalgia into a true celebration of the music that defined rock and roll and influenced generations of artists.

August 8: Boy Band Review Is the best Boy Band tribute in the country! Having captured the hearts of fans with their #boyband shows, they transport audience members back in time to the days of frosted tips and hunky front-men professing their undying love. Touring with a full band, choreography, harmonies, and performing the nostalgic boy band hits, this tribute experience will blow our audience away!

The Feel Good Friday Summer Concert Series is not only a testament to Van Wert’s arts scene, but also serves as a beacon of hope and joy for the entire community. It is an opportunity for friends, families, and neighbors to come together, revel in the beauty of live music, and create cherished moments.

For more information and updates on the Feel Good Friday Summer Concert Series, visit vanwertlive.com.