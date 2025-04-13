Annual Prayer Breakfast is this Friday

VW independent staff

A limited number of tickets remain for the YMCA of Van Wert County’s annual Good Friday Prayer Breakfast, to be held this Friday, April 18, at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert. An open buffet will be offered from 6:30-7 a.m., with the program to follow from 7-8 a.m.

This year’s speaker is YMCA and LifeWise board member Jeremy Laukhuf. In addition, Larry Bowersock will be honored for his contributions to the community.

The cost to attend is $12 and tickets can be purchased at the front desk of the YMCA in Van Wert.