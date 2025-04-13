Community Good Friday Service nears

VW independent staff/submitted information

Just a reminder that a coalition of Van Wert County ministers will participate in the Van Wert Area Community Good Friday Service this Friday, April 18. The service will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, corner of Washington and Crawford streets in Van Wert. The service will begin at noon.

The annual procession of the cross will begin at Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St. in Van Wert, and proceed down Main Street to South Washington Street and into First Presbyterian Church. Those wanting to join the procession should gather at Trinity Global at 11:30 that morning. The procession of the cross will begin at 11:40 a.m.

The Good Friday service will include the story of Good Friday in spoken scripture, congregational singing, special music, and a children’s message. Participating ministers are Pastors Vanlal Hruaia, First Presbyterian; Gary Ginter, Ohio City and Willshire UM Churches; Matt McGovern, Trinity Friends; Aaron McGranahan, Promise Church; Bill Watson, Pentecostal Way; Gerald Baker, First United Brethren; David To and Rick Eberle, Trinity Global; Dan Perry, North Union, and Tom Emery, Salem Presbyterian in Venedocia. Leading music will be Greg Pysh, Mark Tschantz, and Paul Hoverman. Pastor Tom Emery will give a meditation on “Why Three Crosses?”

The tradition of a community Good Friday service in Van Wert dates back many years. The entire greater community of Van Wert is invited to attend and join in the solemn remembrance of Christ dying on the cross for our sins.