Egg hunt coming…

Kids, get ready to “hop to it.” The annual free Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Van Wert Parks Department will be held at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 19, at Smiley Park. Age groups will be 2 and under, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. Eggs will be provided, but children will need their own basket or bag to gather them. The Easter Bunny will also be hopping in to say hello, so parents and grandparents should be ready to capture the moment. VW independent file photo