VW independent weekend roundup

Baseball

Kalida 11 Crestview 1 (five innings)

KALIDA — The Wildcats scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Crestview 11-1 in five innings on Saturday.

The Knights scored their only run in the third inning when Zaine Cereghin crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by David Cereghin. Kalida pitchers Griffin Klausing and Owen Siebeneck combined to hold Crestview to three hits.

Wayne Trace 11 Lincolnview 1

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Brody Rosswurm held Lincolnview to just three hits and the Raiders handed the Lancers their first loss of the season, 11-1 on Saturday. Rosswurm struck out seven and issued no walks. At the plate, he had four hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIs.

Tanner Laukhuf had two hits and Carter Clemens drove in two runs. The Raiders led 4-1 entering the seventh, and scored seven runs in the final stanza. Lincolnview’s run was scored in the fourth inning, when Holden Price crossed home plate on an error.

Softball

Lincolnview 6 Celina 3

Lincolnview 17 Marion Local 4

Ashlyn Price, Lainey Spear and Ila Hughes each had two hits and Lincolnview defeated Celina 6-3 on Saturday. Hughes drove in a pair of runs and Emerson Walker had a triple. Hughes held the Bulldogs to just four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Against Marion Local, Price had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Lancers to a 17-4 win over the Flyers. Walker, Hughes and Sylvia Longstreth each drove in two runs. Emma Bowersock struck out eight Marion Local batters and allowed five hits.

Celina 8 Crestview 5

Marion Local 13 Crestview 4

Crestview dropped a pair of games on Saturday, falling to Celina 8-5 in the first game, then 13-4 to Marion Local in the second game.

In the first game, the Bulldogs built up a 5-0 lead after three innings then held on for the win. Nevaeh Ross led the Lady Knights with three hits and two RBIs.

No information was available on the second game.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Wauseon 0

WAUSEON — Van Wert made the most of a trip to Wauseon by sweeping the Indians 5-0 on Saturday.

At first singles Keaton Foster defeated Jacob Miller 6-0, 6-1, and at second singles, Aaron Reichert cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Shane Stasa. Jaymison Moynihan enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles. Both doubles teams earned their first victories. Zach Stoller and Nash Pugsley defeated Drew Ringenbert and Gavin Holcomb 6-3, 6-2, and Beau Baer and Ben Verville topped Conner Mulhollen and Caleb Shadbolt 6-0, 7-5.