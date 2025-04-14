C. Joan Gehres

C. Joan Gehres, 93, passed away Friday evening, April 11, 2025, at her home in Van Wert.

She was born February 25, 1932, in Glenmore, the only child of the late Arthur J. Manley II and Elsie Ellen (Hunter) Manley Roop. On September 6, 1953, she married Dean Edgar Gehres, who also preceded her in death on February 12, 1980.

Survivors include her three children, Karen Jo (Walter) Marchlewski of Yorktown, Virginia, Dana Stuart (Kimberly) Gehres of Adrian, Michigan, and A. Phillip Gehres of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Diann Marchlewski, Erin Marchlewski, Jillann Marchlewski, Melinda (Bayr) Blackmon, Meredith Gehres (Patrick Brooks), Allison Ann (Cameron) Hanna, and Hannah Gehres; and a great grandson, Rowan Blackmon.

Joan was a 1950 graduate of Van Wert High School and member of the St. Paul’s Church. She retired as a house parent from the Marsh Foundation and had worked at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Services will be held at noon Wednesday, April 16, at St. Paul’s Church in Harrison Township. Interment will follow at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery. Calling hours are 10 a.m. until time of service at the Church.

Preferred memorials are to St. Paul’s Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

