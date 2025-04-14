Council provides $60,000 for airport runway project

Local resident Hall Block (standing) talks about ways to further make the intersection at Washington and Crawford streets safer while City Mayor Ken Markward listens. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/for the Van Wert independent

Van Wert City Council didn’t hesitate to come up with some cash when the Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority recently discovered a shortfall in its runway extension project.

Former councilman Andrew Davis, a member of the Airport Authority, came to City Council on Monday to talk about an unexpected shortfall in the money needed to fully fun the runway project.

Davis said the shortfall came about because of a misunderstanding between the Airport Authority and the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners about a pledge the county made to pay $20,000 a year for 10 years (a total of $240,000) to fund the runway extension.

However, the then-Airport Authority members thought that they were getting a pledge from the county for $600,000 for the runway project, instead of the $480,000 the county thought it was providing for the project.

“It was a misunderstanding on their part as much as a misunderstanding on our part,” Davis added.

Fortunately, he said, the commissioners agreed to fund half of the shortfall — $60,000 — leaving a shortfall of $60,000 that the Airport Authority was hoping the city would cover. Davis went on to say that the runway project is seen as crucial to, not only county economic development, but also to the airport’s future goal to be financially independent.

“We’re taking steps to try to become independent, to put ourselves in a situation where we will have enough fuel sales and won’t have to come ask for $40,000 in operating cash every year … but we’re not quite there yet,” he said.

Davis noted that having a longer runway allows bigger jets to fly into the local airport, instead of having to fly into Fort Wayne. The longer runway, coupled with the new terminal facility, would aid development efforts to bring in larger manufacturing facilities.

He also added that the runway project is just one of three projects currently underway at the airport, adding that the runway lights and automated weather station are also being updated.

Third Ward Councilman Bill Marshall talked about the importance of the runway project to future local development.

“This is an incredible project that you’ve taken on and I think it is one of the most significant projects we have going … it’s just hand in glove with economic development,” he said, while making a motion to approve the funding request.

City Auditor Erika Blackmore recommended the money come from the city’s General Fund, rather than the Hotel-Motel Tax account from which airport operating funds come.

“I was always told that we want one year of reserve in that fund,” she said, noting that taking $60,000 from the account would put it below the one-year threshold.

Council agreed and unanimously voted to fund the request from the General Fund as an emergency.

Local resident and engineering student Hall Block was also at Council to make a presentation on a project he said would help slow traffic at the intersection of Washington and Crawford streets.

Block noted that a young boy was struck by a car at that the intersection a few months ago, and praised the city for improvements it has already made at the intersection. The intersection gets significant use from students walking to the S.F. Goedde Building — a major bus hub for students traveling to local school facilities.

“I’m here tonight because I think there is a little bit more we can do and, with not too much effort,” he said.

He proposed using larger and more visible crosswalk markings, as well as changes to the curbs to lessen the distance students must walk to cross the intersection. Block said his proposed changes would make motorists drive slower as they approach the intersection, as well as make the intersection more visible — and safer.

Other changes could include a mural in the middle of the intersection to make it more visible, which he said could be done by Wassenberg Art Center volunteers, although Block noted that the mural would likely have to be repainted every two years or so.

He also recommended eliminating the left-hand turn lane from Crawford onto Washington to make the intersection safer, which, along with maintaining the intersection, would be the only responsibilities of the city.

Council will take the proposal under advisement.

During his report, Mayor Ken Markward talked about the need to consider whether someone is living in a blighted property before looking at attempts to acquire the property, and also said the city needed a definition of “data center” for city zoning purposes. That issue was turned over to the Judiciary and Annexation Committee for discussion. The mayor also noted that city offices would be closed this Friday in connection with the Good Friday holiday.

Blackmore noted during her report to Council that city investments are looking good so far this year. “”That’s very, very good,” she said.

She also reminded Council members that they need to complete fraud risk assessment questionnaires, noting the questionnaires are required as part of the city’s audit process.

The city auditor also said the replacement of telephone lines in city offices will allow consolidation of what is several separate bills and accounts into just one bill and one account to simplify the process.

Law Director John Hatcher reminded city taxpayers that Tuesday is Tax Day — the day 2024 city taxes need to be paid — and also noted that, with warmer weather, city residents should try hard to avoid sending grass clippings onto city streets. Doing so, he said, can not only be dangerous to motorcycles, bicycles and other vehicles, but also a violation of city ordinance.

In legislative action, Council:

Approved two resolutions accepting property from First Federal Savings and Loan and Devchand B. and Jivan J. Patel that would be used for a street extension project linking Washington and Franklin streets.

Adopted a supplemental appropriations ordinance sidetracked at the last meeting for the lack of enough Council members present to pass it as an emergency.

Approved an emergency ordinance authorizing participating in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 2025 road salt contracts, as well as a related then-and-now certificate for the emergency purchase of road salt at a cost of $15,821.

Adopted an emergency ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign documents allowing the transfer of property at 326 N. Wayne St. to the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank).

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 28, in Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Van Wert Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.