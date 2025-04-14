Gas prices drop; state avg. under $3/gal.

VW independent/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 16.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.96 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

Prices in Ohio are 4.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 43.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.546 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.31 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.11 per gallon, a difference of $1.80 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Local gasoline prices Monday ranged from $2.81 to $3.09 per gallon. Individual stations are as follows: Casey’s and Murphy USA, and the Marathon stations on South Washington and North Washington were all at $2.81 per gallon; The Marathon station on South Shannon and Lassus Handy Dandy were both at $2.82 per gallon; The Sunoco station on North Washington is at $2.87 per gallon; the Marathon station on West Main Street is at $2.89 per gallon, and the Sunoco station on East Main Street is at $3.09 per gallon.

“After oil’s sharp drop over the last couple of weeks — driven by concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs and OPEC+ restoring production faster than expected — gasoline prices have posted a notable weekly decline, with nearly every state seeing prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While I do expect gas prices to continue trending lower, any abrupt change in the current tariff situation could eventually bring the decline to a halt.

“For now, the good news is that gas prices typically reach their yearly peak around April 10, so we may have already witnessed ‘peak pain’ at the pump for 2025,” DeHaan added. “As refiners near the end of seasonal maintenance and supply begins to rise — and with the changeover to summer gasoline nearly complete — it’s increasingly likely that gas prices have already hit their high for the year.”

