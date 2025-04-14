Marvelene Hughes

Marvelene Hughes passed into the Arms of her Savior at 3:42 a.m. on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Marvelene Hughes

“Marvie” was born June 1, 1931, to Clifford and Lata Marshall in rural Van Wert County.

During her youth, she contributed by helping her parents run the family farm. She was very active in 4-H, church and school activities.

Her two sons, Bradley Turner and Kim (Holly) Turner, live in Florida with their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Maurice; sisters, Carma Wermer and Judy Proper; and a niece, JoAnn Kiehl.

Marvie is survived by her brother, Bill (Karen) Marshall; nephews and niece, Randy, Janice, Jerry (Jill), Jeffery (Lori) and Pam (Phillip) Leschorn.

A family memorial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.