Real estate transfers 4/7-4/11/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place April 4-11, 2025.

Rick J. Pohlman and Darlene M. Pohlman to KB&L Farms LLC, a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.

Brenda A. Bockey to Caleb M. Olds and Hannah M. Olds, a portion of Section 16 in Washington Township.

Gehres Living Trust, Gehres Living Trust TR, Kevin B. Gehres TR to Gehres Living Trust, Gehres Living Trust TR, Carolyn R. Gehres TR, Kevin B. Gehres TR, Randall L. Gehres TR, Lisa M. Studenmund TR, Wren Outlots, Lot 19.

Kerri L. Thomas and John H. Kesler Jr. to Madison Krick, Lots 75 and 76 in Van Wert.

Marshall A. Dempsey and Trena M. Dempsey to Kyle Blevins and Alexis Blevins, Lot 2687 in Van Wert.

Estate of Marion Rickard to Barbara A. Rickard, Lots 14, 15, and 16 in Middlebury.

Marcus L. Meyer and Brooke M. Meyer to Nicky K. Williams Living Trust, Nicky K. Williams Living Trust TR, Lori L. Williams Living Trust, Lori L. Williams Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 11 in York Township.

Ervin E. Owens Family Trust, Ervin E. Owens Family Trust TR, Iva Lou Owens Family Trust, Iva Lou Owens Family Trust TR, Stanley D. Owens TR, Stan D. Owens TR to Kevan E. Owens and Susan M. Owens, portion of Section 15 in Harrison Township.

Iva Lou Owens Family Trust, Iva Lou Owens Family Trust TR, Ervin E. Owens Family Trust, Ervin E. Owens Family Trust TR, Bradley E. Owens TR to Iva Lou Owens Family Trust, Iva Lou Owens Family Trust TR, IErvin E. Owens Family Trust, Ervin E. Owens Family Trust TR, Stanley D. Owens TR, a portion of section 15 in Harrison Township.

Estate of Brian L. Pancake to Marcia M. Pancake, Lot 1038 in Van Wert.

Marcia M. Pancake to Shannon R. Lewis TR, MM Pancake Family Trust, MM Pancake Family Trust TR, MM Pancake Family Trust, Lot 1038 in Van Wert.

Sarah K. Moser and Kyle M. Gehres to Terry D. Fralick Living Trust, Terry D. Fralick Living Trust TR, Judith L. Fralick Living Trust, Judith L. Fralick Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 33 in Tully Township.

Nicholas A. Subler to Walter Young, Lots 493, 494, 495, and 496 in Ohio City.

Helen K. Kiehl Irrevocable Trust, Helen K. Kiehl Irrevocable Trust TR, Gloria J. Baxter TR, Teddy E. Kiehl TR to Teddy E. Kiehl and Patricia S. Kiehl, portion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Helen K. Kiehl Irrevocable Trust, Helen K. Kiehl Irrevocable Trust TR, Gloria J. Baxter TR, Teddy E. Kiehl TR to Chad C. Webster, a portion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Helen K. Kiehl Irrevocable Trust, Helen K. Kiehl Irrevocable Trust TR, Gloria Baxter TR, Teddy E. Kiehl TR to Carey M. Webster, apportion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Kenneth Brummette Jr., Kenneth R. Brummette to Sherry J. Brummette, lots 135 and 136 in Convoy.

Chazz A. Roger, Claire Roger, Chazz Roger to Nicholas A. Subler, a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township.

Casey A. French, by sheriff, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Lot 1653 in Van Wert.

Christopher J. Bickle and Michelle L. Bickle to Brent Alan Carr, lots 273, 274, and 583 in Ohio City.

Sarah K. Moser and Kyle M. Gehres to David E. Klinger and Travis B. Lichtensteiger, portions of Section 32 in Union Township.

Sarah K. Moser and Kyle M. Gehres to Flatrock Farms, a portion of Section 31 in Union Township and Section 6 in Pleasant Township.

Mary Jane Haines, Vazquez Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Vazquez Irrevocable Heritage Trust TR, Cynthia Moser TR, Evans Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Evans Irrevocable Heritage Trust TR, Alyse Latham TR to Evans Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Evans Irrevocable Heritage Trust TR, Alyse Latham TR, a portion of Section 14 in York Township.

Vazquez Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Vazquez Irrevocable Heritage Trust TR, Cynthia Moser TR, Evans Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Evans Irrevocable Heritage Trust TR, Alyse Latham TR, Mary Jane Haines to Haines Family Trust, Haines Family Trust TR, Mary Jane Haines TR, a portion of Section 14 in York Township.

William R. Hall to Karen Hunter, a portion of Section 8 in York Township.

JDL Investments LLC to Straley Custom Homes LLC, lots 64 and 274 in Van Wert.

Loretta A. Williams Revocable Living Trust, Loretta Williams Revocable Living Trust TR, Hardyn L. Williams Revocable Living Trust, Haydn L. Williams Revocable Living Trust TR to Shane N. Williams and Courtney R. Williams, a portion of Section 10 in York Township.