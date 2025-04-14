Shelly C. Steele

Shelly C. Steele, 67, of Van Wert, died at 6:13 p.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born February 4, 1958, in Van Wert, to Dale F. Steele and R. Evelyn (English) Steele.

Shelly retired from Convoy Care Center as a nurse and social worker.

Shelly is survived by her daughter, Crista (Marvin) Randolph of Louisville, Kentucky; sisters, Elaine (Tim) Bates of Van Wert and Kelley (Harold) Rogers of Springfield; grandchildren, McKayla, Devante and Yeshua; and nephews, Thad and Eli.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Sophia; and a niece, Hannah.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Everheart Hospice or Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill Activities Fund.

