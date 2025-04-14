VWCT announces upcoming comedy

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre invites audiences to brace themselves for an evening of uproarious mishaps and theatrical mayhem with its upcoming production of The Play That Goes Wrong, which opens May 1.

This award-winning comedy follows members of the Cornley University Drama Society as they attempt to stage a classic 1920s murder mystery. However, as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong, does go wrong. With collapsing sets, misplaced props, forgotten lines, and actors missing their cues, the show quickly spirals into chaos in the most hilarious way possible.

Directed by Chad Kraner, this fast-paced farce is a true showcase of physical comedy and impeccable timing. The cast includes Justin F. Courtney, Taylor Hesseling, Amy McConn, Nick Long, Sean Carpenter, Chad Kraner, Kim Warnecke, and Travis Nihiser.

Described as a delightful blend of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, The Play That Goes Wrong has delighted audiences worldwide with its clever writing and side-splitting slapstick humor.

The Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production promises to bring all the charm, wit, and energy of the original to local audiences.

Performances will be held at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, 113 S. Race St. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. — a new curtain time for the theatre — on May 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10. Sunday matinees are scheduled for May 4 and 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.vwct.org or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689.

Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast or just in need of a good laugh, The Play That Goes Wrong promises an unforgettable night of comedy that lives up to its name — in all the best ways.