Random Thoughts: spring sports, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around Mother Nature, soccer, Flacco Fever, plus an NIL contract dispute.

A request

Dear Mother Nature,

Please bring in warmer and dryer weather for spring sports. It doesn’t have to be blazing hot and it doesn’t have to be bone dry, but how about something other than windy, 30s or 40s and rain or constant drizzle? I think it’s a reasonable request.

Soccer decision

Van Wert girls varsity soccer coach Ashley Showalter made announcement last week – the program is effectively being put on hold in hopes of taking the path to being more competitive. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision but at this time, it’s the correct one.

It’s not going away altogether – the team will compete at the junior varsity level for the next few seasons, which should give the players a chance to become more competitive. That, coupled with an increased emphasis at lower levels, should help.

Now what’s needed is young ladies who want to play the sport and learn the fundamentals at all levels and athletes and parents to buy into what Coach Showalter is trying to do.

Flacco Fever II

He quickly became a fan favorite two seasons ago and now he’s back. It was announced on Friday that quarterback Joe Flacco agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Browns. The deal calls for $4 million but with incentives can grow to as much as $13 million.

Flacco didn’t exactly set the world on fire with Indianapolis last season. He very much looked like a 40-year-old quarterback. He has a strong arm but is prone to interceptions. However, there’s no denying he’s a good field general and a guy who’s great on the sideline and in the locker room. Overall, it’s a good signing.

Contract dispute

This was just a matter of time, whether it happened at the Division I college football or basketball level.

The Tennessee Volunteers and starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava became gridlocked in NIL contract negotiations. It got to the point that Iamaleava didn’t attend practice Friday ahead of its Orange & White spring game on Saturday.

According to ESPN, he’s scheduled to make $2.4 million this season but wants $4 million. This is the same guy that was last seen running for his life against Ohio State.

As I’ve said before, I don’t begrudge anyone making money, but someone somehow has to get a handle on this NIL madness. It’s truly the Wild West.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.