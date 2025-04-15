K-9 demonstration…

Members of the Isaac Van Wart Chapter DAR met last week at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert for a regular meeting and pizza. The women heard an informational talk by Van Wert County Sheriff K-9 deputies Chance Mosier (above) and Tyler Mox (below). They brought their K-9 work dogs, Ajax and Ellie, with them and explained the selection and training processes are thorough and rigorous. They practice with their K-9s every day. The work dogs spend all their time with the deputies and even live at home with the men and their families when the work day is done. Once home, they are the family pets. Various demonstrations took place, including locating a hidden package of drugs. Photos submitted