Meeting set on disabled student services

VW independent/submitted information

The Lincolnview Local School district will be holding a meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, in the Lecture Hall to gain input from community members regarding educational services for children with disabilities.

The meeting is intended to gather information, allow people to ask questions, and improve on district services to children with disabilities. Those unable to attend the meeting, but would like to share comments or have questions answered, can send an email to mclawson@lvlancers.com or call the Lincolnview District Office at 419.968.2226.