VW Service Club plans pancake fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club announces its 56th annual Pancake Day, taking place from 6:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 3, in the Van Wert High School Commons Area.

This cherished community tradition offers both in-person dining and convenient drive-thru service, making it easy for everyone to enjoy a hearty breakfast while supporting a great cause.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults, $10; Children under 10, free with a paid adult. Tickets are available now through any club member or by messaging the Van Wert Service Club directly.

Guests can look forward to a delicious meal, including pancakes, sausage, and biscuits and gravy generously donated by Arby’s of Van Wert.

This year’s Pancake Day is proudly supported by the following community sponsors:

Central Insurance, OhioHealth, Augusta Lawn Care, Rauch Law Office LLC, and Strategence Capital-Tim Stoller.

Funds raised during Pancake Day support various local initiatives and service projects carried out by the Van Wert Service Club throughout the year.

Van Wert High School Service Pack & Scholarship Fund

Christmas at Fountain Park

R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award

Speech Programs at Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert schools

at Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert schools Van Wert County United Way

Van Wert Young Professionals

YWCA Summer Food and Shelter Programs

Van Wert County 4-H

Van Wert Youth Baseball

Van Wert Girls Fast Pitch Softball

…and many more deserving causes.

Local support of Pancake Day not only brings the community together but also helps strengthen the heart of Van Wert — one stack at a time.