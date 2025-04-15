Westwood adds in-house pharmacy services for clients

The Genoa pharmacy at Westwood Behavioral Health Center in Van Wert will provide a variety of medication-related services to the local mental health agency. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Centers held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new walk-up pharmacy.

Westwood has partnered with national pharmacy provider Genoa Healthcare to operate a pharmacy operation at its offices at 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Genoa Healthcare partners with community-based providers, health plans and others as part of a coordinated care team. The company specializes in providing services to patients with behavioral health issues who also often have complex health conditions.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are about this partnership and to have the ability to provide on-site pharmacy services to our clients,” WBHC CEO Mark Spieles said on Tuesday. “Having an on-site pharmacy improves access to medications for our patients, with the added benefit of having a pharmacist available to consult directly with our prescribers and patients.

“This partnership with them kind of marks a significant step forward, a shared commitment … to those we proudly serve every day,” he added, noting Genoa’s in-house pharmacy operation should also lead to a more seamless prescription experience, as well as better medication adherence for Westwood clients.

Spieles also welcomed Genoa pharmacist Cory Ellerbrock to the Westwood team. “He is very knowledgeable, and we have found that he has been a friendly and reassuring presence for patients,” the Westwood CEO added.

According to company information, Genoa is “dedicated to serving the needs of those in the behavioral health and substance use disorder communities, and others who have complex, chronic health conditions.”

Currently, the entity is the largest provider of behavioral health pharmacy and clinical services for individuals with behavioral health conditions in the United States.

The Genoa Healthcare pharmacy at Westwood is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed for lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. For more information, visit Custom Healthcare & Pharmacy Care Near You | Genoa Healthcare or call the Van Wert location directly at 419.910.6049.