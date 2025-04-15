YWCA Geranium Sale deadline nearing

VW independent/submitted information

The deadline for ordering geraniums from the YWCA’s annual sale is quickly approaching. All orders with payment must be submitted by noon Friday, April 25.

Beautiful geraniums are being sold as a fundraiser for the YWCA of Van Wert County. VW independent file photo

These hardy root geraniums are available individually in 4½-inch pots or in flats containing 15 plants of the same color. Hanging baskets are also available. Pots are $4 each or flats are $55, and hanging baskets are $25.

Interested buyers have several ordering and payment options available, including cash, check, credit card and Venmo. Interested buyers should check the YWCA events page (https://ywcavanwert.org/events) to view colors and order based on preferred payment option.

Orders will be available for parking lot pick-up from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 7. Buyers are encouraged to pre-order to receive the special pricing, as well as to guarantee the colors and items they want are available. A limited number of cash-and-carry items will be offered, beginning at 11 a.m. May 7. Cash-and-carry plants will be $5 each, baskets $28 and flats of 15 plants (all the same color) will be $60.

The annual geranium sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year, including the Youth Development and Survivor Services departments.

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.