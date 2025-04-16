Central retirees meet…

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their March meeting on the 26th at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. There was abundant discussion before, during and after lunch. Those in attendance included (seated, from the left): Dan Cramer, Grace Haselman, Dorothy Helmke, Paula Giessler-Scott, Sharon Baer, Teri Ulrey, Rhonda Altman. (standing) Val Sluterbeck, Phil Steinen, Nancy Wollenhaupt, Vickie Ingman, Kay Sluterbeck, Linda Holden, Gloria Tumblin, Susan Gunsett, and Dewaine Johnson. The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The next luncheon will be on April 23 at 11 a.m. All retirees and guests are invited to Pizza Hut, 735 W. Ervin Road in Van Wert. The guest speaker for April will be Nikki Wenzlick, owner of Van Wert Physical Therapy, who will discuss issues with age-related falls. photo submitted