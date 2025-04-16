Crestview schedules Junior-Senior prom

Submitted information

The Crestview Junior-Senior Prom, sponsored by the Class of 2026, will be held from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, in the Ray Etzler Gymnasium. This year’s theme is “At Last, I See the Light.”

A community open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. and promenade will be immediately following in the high school auditeria from 7-8 p.m. The community is invited to attend the open house and promenade events.