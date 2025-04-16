Grant R. Goodwin

Grant R. Goodwin, 65, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday evening, April 14, 2025, at the Ohio State University-Wexler Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born November 19, 1959, in Van Wert, to Richard Frederick Goodwin and Carol Mary Louise (Unterbrink) Gribler, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his two sons, Evan J. Goodwin of Perrysburg, and Logan (Katelyn) Goodwin of Delphos; a sister, Renee (Marvin) Stripe of Van Wert; two bonus brothers, Steve (Vicki) Gribler of Kettering and Kari Leppänen of Helsinki, Finland; and a nephew, Justin (Alexa) Goodwin of Columbus.

Grant was a 1980 graduate of Van Wert High School and worked at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home in the maintenance department.

Funeral services for Grant will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert, with Pastor Larry Ayers officiating. There will be visitation from noon until time of services on Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to Van Wert Forward (Van Wert County Foundation) or the Van Wert County Humane Society. The family prefers any floral contributions go through the Secret Gardens in Convoy.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.