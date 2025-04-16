PPEC begins installing high-speed fiber

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) is officially launching the construction phase of its high-speed, reliable fiber internet project, a transformative step toward bridging the digital divide for members and businesses across northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. By this fall, the first customer should have fiber Internet service.

Mainline fiber construction began in the Latty substation area — specifically in Haviland — on Tuesday. PPEC’s contractor, ITG Communications, is hanging mainline fiber. Construction will continue in the Roselm Substation area by June 2025 (service is not being installed at this time, but an interest form will be available soon).

Contractor ITG Communications hangs the first mile of mainline fiber cable for Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative in Haviland on April 15. photo submitted

This marks a historic milestone as the co-op expands its mission from delivering reliable electric service to also providing fast, affordable, and dependable Internet.

On Monday, PPEC also held an employee and contractor meeting to discuss project expectations. State Representative and PPEC member Roy Klopfenstein attended the meeting to provide a legislative update and express his support.

PPEC’s fiber internet service arm is designed with the same member-first values that have defined the co-op’s electric operations. With many rural homes and businesses still lacking access to quality internet, this project is focused on delivering meaningful, lasting infrastructure improvements where they’re needed most.

“The electric side will benefit as well,” said PPEC Chief Operating Officer Nick Eltzroth. “All members will see the benefit of connecting our substations using fiber technology. It will allow PPEC to detect and restore power outages more quickly with improved communication between equipment.”

The cooperative is also partnering with counties and villages throughout Ohio and Indiana to identify areas of need and ensure that expansion efforts align with local priorities.

To support the growing demands of this service, PPEC is hiring two key positions:

Broadband Technician

IT & Broadband Systems Manager

Those interested in applying can visit ppec.coop/employment for full job descriptions.

In the coming months, PPEC will launch an online form so members can express interest in receiving service once internet becomes available in their area.

Members are also encouraged to help advocate for the project by submitting a short video explaining how reliable, high-speed internet would positively impact their lives or why it’s needed in their community. These stories may be used in promotional efforts to illustrate the real-world impact of this project.

Feedback and video submissions can be emailed to fiber@ppec.coop.

PPEC will also share progress updates on its website and social media channels. Additional information will be provided at the co-op’s Member Appreciation Day on Saturday, July 12, at the co-op headquarters (401 McDonald Pike in Paulding).

For the latest news and construction timelines, visit www.ppec.coop/fiberupdates. Members with questions can call the co-op at 800.686.2357.