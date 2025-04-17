Crestview ECC earns Gold Star rating

VW independent/submitted information

The Crestview Early Childhood Center Preschool Program has received a Gold Star rating from Ohio’s Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) program — a recognition of the school’s commitment to excellence in early childhood education.

Step Up To Quality is Ohio’s quality rating and improvement system, overseen by the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. This distinguished Gold Star Rating reflects the program’s dedication to providing the highest standards in curriculum, learning environments, and staff qualifications.

Staff members of the Crestview Early Education Center. photo submitted

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Crestview ECC Principal Casey Dowler. “This Gold Star Rating represents the hard work, passion, and professionalism of our entire team in nurturing each child’s development and preparing them for lifelong success.”

Areas cited in connection with the Gold Star designation include the school’s low child-to-teacher ratios for more individualized attention, highly trained and credentialed staff, strong family engagement practices, research-based curriculum tailored to children’s developmental needs, and continuous improvement and professional development initiatives.

For more information about the Crestview ECC preschool program or to schedule a tour, call 419.749.9100 or visit the school website: www.crestviewknights.com.