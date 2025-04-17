Telecommunicators Month…

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners proclaimed April as “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in honor of the more than 100,000 public safety telecommunicators working in emergency communications centers across the United States — and especially those who work in Van Wert County. Telecommunicators (dispatchers) work in the background, often alone, hardly ever seen. Wherever they are found, they are committed to helping, to serving, to saving lives. Shown with the commissioners are staff from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. photo submitted