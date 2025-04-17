Thomas A. Wise

Thomas A. Wise passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, April 15, 2025, at the age of 93.

Born to Moses F. and Goldia (Strait) Wise on February 11, 1932, in Van Wert, Tom dedicated over 40 years to his craft as a building contractor, following in the footsteps of a long line of builders. His legacy is woven into the fabric of the Van Wert community.

Wise as young man

Tom Wise currently

Tom was a devoted member of Trinity Friends Church and took an active role in various local organizations, including Wassenberg Art Center and the Van Wert County Historical Society, of which he was a life member. He also contributed to the historical tapestry of the region as a member of the Lincoln Highway Association and the Lima Historical Society. Additionally, Tom was known for his commitment to service, serving as a longtime blood donor for the American Red Cross.

For many years, Tom was a vigilant watchdog of Van Wert City Council, embodying the spirit of civic engagement with his mantra: “He saw wrong and tried to right it.”

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Jean (Wurster) Wise; his daughter, Michele Lynn (Steven) Mendenhall of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Tracy (Michael) Tempio of Columbus and Steven Scott Mendenhall of Brentwood, Tennessee; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Blumer of Columbus and Kristopher Mendenhall of Cridersville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Renee Kim Cryer; and siblings Robert James Wise, William Harold Wise and Shirley Alice Cupp.

Funeral services will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Matt McGovern officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Visitation is from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Trinity Friends Church, Trinity Global Methodist Church or Van Wert County Humane Society in Tom’s memory, celebrating his lifelong commitment to his community.