WBESC board hires new superintendent

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — The Western Buckeye Education Service Center has hired a new superintendent.

Missy McClurg

During its April meeting on Wednesday, the WBESC board offered a three-year contract to Missy McClurg to replace Thomas Taylor as superintendent. She will begin her duties August 1.

The WBESC board also approved a 3-percent pay increase for all WBESC personnel, with the exception of substitutes, which are paid at a per-diem rate, and grant contract employees.

In other action, the board:

Accepted the Treasurer’s report, bills, and expenditures, with corrections, if applicable.

Approved permanent appropriations and revenue by fund for fiscal year 2025.

Approved a maternity leave request for Megan Wollenhaupt, PCOC School engagement coordinator, PEV, beginning March 26.

Accepted the resignation of Tiffany Reeves, WT/Payne paraprofessional, effective March 26.

Approved the 2025-2026 calendars for Thomas Edison Preschool, Paulding County Opportunity Center and the WBESC Office.

Approved the 2024-2025 school year substitute list with changes/additions.

The next meeting of the Western Buckeye Education Service Center is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, at the WBESC office.