WBESC board hires new superintendent
VW independent/submitted information
PAULDING — The Western Buckeye Education Service Center has hired a new superintendent.
During its April meeting on Wednesday, the WBESC board offered a three-year contract to Missy McClurg to replace Thomas Taylor as superintendent. She will begin her duties August 1.
The WBESC board also approved a 3-percent pay increase for all WBESC personnel, with the exception of substitutes, which are paid at a per-diem rate, and grant contract employees.
In other action, the board:
- Accepted the Treasurer’s report, bills, and expenditures, with corrections, if applicable.
- Approved permanent appropriations and revenue by fund for fiscal year 2025.
- Approved a maternity leave request for Megan Wollenhaupt, PCOC School engagement coordinator, PEV, beginning March 26.
- Accepted the resignation of Tiffany Reeves, WT/Payne paraprofessional, effective March 26.
- Approved the 2025-2026 calendars for Thomas Edison Preschool, Paulding County Opportunity Center and the WBESC Office.
- Approved the 2024-2025 school year substitute list with changes/additions.
The next meeting of the Western Buckeye Education Service Center is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, at the WBESC office.
POSTED: 04/17/25 at 9:54 pm. FILED UNDER: News