YWCA invites Denim Day participation

VW independent/submitted information

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the YWCA of Van Wert County is inviting individuals, businesses, and organizations to take part in International Denim Day on Wednesday, April 30. This global movement brings awareness to sexual assault and serves as a powerful show of solidarity with survivors.

Denim Day began in 1992 in Italy and was sparked by a controversial ruling from that country’s Supreme Court in which a rape conviction was overturned based on the assumption that, because the victim wore tight jeans, the judges believed she must have helped her perpetrator remove them, thereby implying consent. In protest, women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans to work the following day to show support for the survivor. Since then, Denim Day has grown into a worldwide statement against harmful myths and attitudes about sexual violence.

The YWCA is offering free Denim Day stickers to any community member, business, or organization planning to participate. These stickers include impactful messages of support and awareness, highlighting the reason behind wearing denim on this important day.

“We are encouraging the entire Van Wert community to wear jeans on April 30 as a sign of support for survivors and to help raise awareness about sexual assault and its prevention,” said YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger.

To request stickers, or for more information about how an organization can get involved, contact Schaufelberger at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org. Sticker deliveries will be made no later than Monday, April 28.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.